zkCLOB Price Today

The live zkCLOB (Z) price today is $ 0.03641956, with a 23.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current Z to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03641956 per Z.

zkCLOB currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,523,617, with a circulating supply of 41.88M Z. During the last 24 hours, Z traded between $ 0.03619298 (low) and $ 0.04768902 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.078908, while the all-time low was $ 0.00396397.

In short-term performance, Z moved -0.63% in the last hour and -32.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

zkCLOB (Z) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.52M$ 1.52M $ 1.52M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.91M$ 2.91M $ 2.91M Circulation Supply 41.88M 41.88M 41.88M Total Supply 80,000,000.0 80,000,000.0 80,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of zkCLOB is $ 1.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of Z is 41.88M, with a total supply of 80000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.91M.