zkCLOB is a fully private, non-custodial on-chain order book exchange built with zero-knowledge proofs. It brings centralized exchange-grade performance to decentralized markets while protecting user privacy and intent.

zkCLOB supports spot trading, instant token swaps, and crypto/fiat P2P, all without KYC.

The $Z token powers the zkCLOB ecosystem through revenue sharing, governance, and exclusive platform perks.