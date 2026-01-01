ZKEncrypt AI Price Today

The live ZKEncrypt AI (ZKE) price today is $ 0, with a 2.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZKE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZKE.

ZKEncrypt AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,574.85, with a circulating supply of 999.79M ZKE. During the last 24 hours, ZKE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00104355, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZKE moved +0.21% in the last hour and +3.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ZKEncrypt AI (ZKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.57K$ 7.57K $ 7.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.57K$ 7.57K $ 7.57K Circulation Supply 999.79M 999.79M 999.79M Total Supply 999,790,101.999452 999,790,101.999452 999,790,101.999452

The current Market Cap of ZKEncrypt AI is $ 7.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZKE is 999.79M, with a total supply of 999790101.999452. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.57K.