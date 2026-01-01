ZKForge Price (ZKFG)
The live ZKForge (ZKFG) price today is $ 0.00008698, with a 9.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZKFG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00008698 per ZKFG.
ZKForge currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 84,975, with a circulating supply of 976.97M ZKFG. During the last 24 hours, ZKFG traded between $ 0.00007401 (low) and $ 0.00010003 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00131892, while the all-time low was $ 0.00004645.
In short-term performance, ZKFG moved -2.89% in the last hour and -40.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of ZKForge is $ 84.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZKFG is 976.97M, with a total supply of 976965474.7962. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 84.98K.
During today, the price change of ZKForge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZKForge to USD was $ -0.0000583377.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZKForge to USD was $ -0.0000529947.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZKForge to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+9.73%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000583377
|-67.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000529947
|-60.92%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of ZKForge could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
ZKForge is a privacy-focused ecosystem that combines zkSTARK cryptography, AI agents, and the x402 encrypted protocol to build secure, decentralized applications. The project’s goal is to provide developers and users with tools for fully private authentication, payments, and communication without relying on centralized servers or user data collection.
ZKForge enables anonymous business models through its AnonADS platform, where advertisers can publish and pay for ads using cryptographic proofs instead of personal identity. It also offers a developer API for integrating zkSTARK-based encryption and private AI communication into dApps.
At its core, ZKForge is building the infrastructure for a privacy-preserving Web3, where users retain control over their identity, data, and transactions.
What is the current price of ZKForge?
ZKForge is trading at ₹0.0078567353758857348000, experiencing a price movement of 9.72% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of ZKForge is ₹0.1191354957687193992000, while the ATL is ₹0.0041957387699458770000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of ZKFG today?
The market capitalization sits at ₹7675627.59905599350000, placing the asset at rank #7451 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is ZKForge's market participation?
The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with ZKFG.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 976965474.7962 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does ZKForge fall under?
ZKForge is part of the SocialFi,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact ZKFG's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables ZKFG to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
