ZKForge is a privacy-focused ecosystem that combines zkSTARK cryptography, AI agents, and the x402 encrypted protocol to build secure, decentralized applications. The project’s goal is to provide developers and users with tools for fully private authentication, payments, and communication without relying on centralized servers or user data collection.

ZKForge enables anonymous business models through its AnonADS platform, where advertisers can publish and pay for ads using cryptographic proofs instead of personal identity. It also offers a developer API for integrating zkSTARK-based encryption and private AI communication into dApps.

At its core, ZKForge is building the infrastructure for a privacy-preserving Web3, where users retain control over their identity, data, and transactions.