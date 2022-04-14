ZKLSOL Price Today

The live ZKLSOL (ZKFG) price today is $ 0.077162, with a 1.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZKFG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.077162 per ZKFG.

ZKLSOL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 995,394, with a circulating supply of 12.90M ZKFG. During the last 24 hours, ZKFG traded between $ 0.075669 (low) and $ 0.077162 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.114213, while the all-time low was $ 0.067867.

In short-term performance, ZKFG moved +1.42% in the last hour and +2.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ZKLSOL (ZKFG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 995.39K$ 995.39K $ 995.39K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.99M$ 1.99M $ 1.99M Circulation Supply 12.90M 12.90M 12.90M Total Supply 25,800,000.0 25,800,000.0 25,800,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZKLSOL is $ 995.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZKFG is 12.90M, with a total supply of 25800000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.99M.