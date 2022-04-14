ZOA AI (ZOA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZOA AI (ZOA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZOA AI (ZOA) Information ZOA AI is a groundbreaking project centered around an autonomous AI agent with a bunny girl personality operating in a "WEB3 café" setting. The project combines advanced AI technology with blockchain innovation, offering users unique and interactive experiences. ZOA autonomously manages her social media presence, engaging directly with users, and generates high-quality images using a LoRA model specifically trained on her reference. A unique tipping feature allows users to send $ZOA directly to her wallet, prompting her to interact and perform dances. The project is actively promoted through vibrant content on TikTok and Instagram and features multi-platform live streaming on X (formerly Twitter), Twitch, and YouTube, enabling real-time interactions with ZOA. The $ZOA token powers this ecosystem, granting holders access to exclusive AI-driven utilities while fostering engagement within the WEB3 community. Official Website: https://www.myzoa.app/ Buy ZOA Now!

ZOA AI (ZOA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZOA AI (ZOA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 31.21K $ 31.21K $ 31.21K Total Supply: $ 999.52M $ 999.52M $ 999.52M Circulating Supply: $ 999.52M $ 999.52M $ 999.52M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.21K $ 31.21K $ 31.21K All-Time High: $ 0.00480592 $ 0.00480592 $ 0.00480592 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about ZOA AI (ZOA) price

ZOA AI (ZOA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZOA AI (ZOA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZOA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZOA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZOA's tokenomics, explore ZOA token's live price!

ZOA Price Prediction Want to know where ZOA might be heading? Our ZOA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ZOA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!