Zoof Wallet Price Today

The live Zoof Wallet (ZOOF) price today is --, with a 12.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZOOF to USD conversion rate is -- per ZOOF.

Zoof Wallet currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 653,671, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ZOOF. During the last 24 hours, ZOOF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00290166, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZOOF moved +0.18% in the last hour and -17.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Zoof Wallet (ZOOF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 653.67K$ 653.67K $ 653.67K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 653.67K$ 653.67K $ 653.67K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Zoof Wallet is $ 653.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZOOF is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 653.67K.