Delabs Games' Ragnarok Libre officially launched and launched the first season of airdrop activities

PANews reported on August 11th that Web3 game studio Delabs Games' Ragnarok Libre officially launched and kicked off its first season of airdrops. The event runs from 08:00 on August 11th to 08:00 on October 6th (GMT+8), with a total of 30 million $DELABS distributed, 90% of which will be allocated to Libre Emblems and 10% to Poring Coins. Additionally, Delabs Pass users who accumulate 10,000 Delabs Points by September 8th will receive an additional 2,000 $DELABS.
Earlier news reported that Web3 game studio Delabs Games completed US$5.2 million in new financing, bringing its total financing to US$17.2 million .
