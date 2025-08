Informations sur BNX (BNX)

BNX is the governance token of BinaryX. BNX holders can participate in community governance and vote on major decisions. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment and challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeons.

Site officiel : https://www.binaryx.pro?cmc Livre blanc : https://binaryx.pro/whitepaper