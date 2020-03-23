Tokenomics de Solana (SOL)
Founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol whose focus is on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. The Solana protocol is designed to facilitate decentralized app (DApp) creation. Core to Solana's scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. Due to the innovative hybrid consensus model, Solana has attracted the attention of small traders and institutional traders. An important focus of the Solana Foundation is to make decentralized finance available on a larger scale.
Solana (SOL) is the native token of the Solana blockchain, serving as the backbone for transaction fees, staking, and network security. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Inflationary Model: Solana employs a disinflationary inflation schedule. New SOL tokens are created according to a predetermined schedule:
- Initial Inflation Rate: The protocol started with a high inflation rate, which decreases over time.
- Disinflation Rate: The inflation rate reduces by 15% per "epoch year" (~360 days) until it stabilizes at a long-term rate of 1.5% annually.
- Long-term Inflation Rate: Once the 1.5% annual rate is reached, it remains fixed.
- Token Burning: 50% of each transaction fee is burned, reducing the effective inflation rate and providing a deflationary pressure on the supply.
Allocation Mechanism
Initial Token Distribution
|Allocation Category
|Approx. % of Initial Supply
|Unlocking/Vesting Details
|Community Reserve Fund
|~38.89%
|13% unlocked monthly (May–Dec 2020), remainder fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Project Team
|~12.79%
|50% unlocked at launch, remainder unlocked monthly over 24 months
|Solana Foundation
|~10.46%
|~0.5% unlocked at TGE, remainder fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Seed Round Investors
|N/A
|Fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Strategic Sale
|N/A
|Fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Validator Sale
|N/A
|Fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Founding Sale
|N/A
|Fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Coinlist Auction Sale
|N/A
|Fully unlocked at TGE
Note: The project team and foundation allocations were subject to vesting to align incentives and prevent immediate sell-offs.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: SOL is required to pay for all transactions and smart contract executions. Fees consist of a static base per signature and a variable component based on computational resources.
- Staking: SOL holders can stake their tokens to participate in network consensus and earn rewards. Validators and delegators receive inflationary rewards and a share of transaction fees.
- Validator Incentives: Validators receive 50% of transaction fees (pending a governance update to receive 100%) and inflationary rewards proportional to their stake.
- Delegation: Delegators can assign their SOL to validators and share in the rewards, minus validator commission.
- Token Extensions: Solana supports advanced token functionalities (e.g., confidential transfers, transfer hooks, non-transferable tokens) to enable diverse use cases such as payroll, KYC, and regulatory compliance.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Many allocations (team, foundation, investors) were subject to time-based vesting, with monthly unlocks over 24 months post-launch.
- Staking Lock: Staked SOL is locked and can only be withdrawn after an unstaking period, which helps secure the network.
- Special Agreements: Some large allocations (e.g., FTX estate) are locked and released according to specific schedules, often with linear monthly unlocks.
Unlocking Time
Example Unlocking Schedules
|Allocation
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Unlock Mechanism
|Team
|Jan 7, 2021
|Jan 7, 2023
|50% at launch, remainder monthly over 24 months
|Community Reserve
|May 2020
|Jan 7, 2021
|13% monthly, remainder fully unlocked by Jan 2021
|FTX Estate
|Apr 7, 2020
|Mar 1, 2029
|Linear monthly unlocks until Mar 2029
|Alameda/FTX Deals
|Sep 2021
|May 2025
|Linear monthly or full unlocks on set dates
Sample Table: FTX Estate Unlocks
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (SOL)
|Cumulative Unlocked
|% Unlocked
|Allocation Details
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|2025-07-01
|12,688
|475,771,744
|99.88%
|FTX Estate
|2020-04-07
|2029-03-01
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|2029-03-01
|12,688
|476,330,016
|100.00%
|FTX Estate
|2020-04-07
|2029-03-01
Staking and Circulating Supply Dynamics
- High Staking Participation: Historically, ~77% of available SOL has been staked, indicating strong network security and user engagement.
- Unstaking Events: Large scheduled unlocks (e.g., in 2025) can significantly increase circulating supply and impact market liquidity.
Summary Table: Solana Token Economics
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Disinflationary inflation, initial high rate decreasing to 1.5% annually, with fee burning
|Allocation
|Community, team, foundation, investors, with vesting and unlock schedules
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, governance, advanced token extensions
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, validator/delegator commissions, transaction fee sharing
|Locking
|Vesting for team/foundation/investors, staking lock, special agreements (e.g., FTX estate)
|Unlocking
|Monthly or cliff unlocks, major unlocks in 2025 and 2029 for certain allocations
Implications and Considerations
- Market Impact: Large unlocks (especially in 2025 and 2029) may introduce significant supply, potentially affecting price and liquidity.
- Network Security: High staking rates support robust security, but shifts in staking/unstaking can influence yields and network stability.
- Ecosystem Growth: Allocation to community and incentives is designed to foster long-term ecosystem development and participation.
Solana’s token economics are structured to balance network security, ecosystem growth, and long-term sustainability, with mechanisms in place to align stakeholder incentives and manage supply dynamics over time.
Tokenomics de Solana (SOL) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Solana (SOL) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens SOL qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens SOL pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de SOL, explorez le prix en direct du token SOL !
