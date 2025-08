Informations sur ()

DarkStar is a fun, cross-platform space game blending Web2 and Web3. It's an airplane level-breaking game and very easy to get start - players can simply enjoy the adventures through battles, boss fights, auto-cruising and more, they can use upgrade the spaceship to keep engaged. The embedded real-time AI systems for dynamic gameplay, including AI-assisted missions and personalized strategies enable players to have unique experience.

Site officiel : https://darkstar.center Livre blanc : https://whitepaper.darkstar.center/ Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0xb05f4747eb3d18a3fa4aa3e5c627f02ccc70d005