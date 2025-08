Informations sur EOS (EOS)

EOS tokens are ERC-20 compatible tokens distributed on the Ethereum blockchain pursuant to a related ERC-20 smart contract (the “EOS Tokens”). EOS featured in powerful infrastructure for decentralized application and token distribution takes place over 341 days.

Site officiel : https://eosnetwork.com/ Livre blanc : https://eosnetwork.com/blog/category/eos-blue-papers/