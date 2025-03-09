Tokenomics de Pentagon Games (PEN)
Informations sur Pentagon Games (PEN)
Pentagon Games is building a multichain entertainment hub powered by its zkEVM-based Pentagon Chain, offering secure, immersive, AI-driven 3D experiences, integrating brands and IP with Web3 technologies, and driving mass adoption and cross-chain interoperability.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Pentagon Games (PEN)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Pentagon Games (PEN), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token Pentagon Games (PEN)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens PEN. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Overview
Penguin (PENGU) is a meme token associated with the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem. It is primarily an SPL token on Solana, with cross-chain deployments as an ERC-20 on Ethereum and Abstract via LayerZero OFT technology. The maximum supply is approximately 88.89 billion PENGU.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: PENGU was distributed via an airdrop to holders of Pudgy Penguins, Lil Pudgys, and Pudgy Rods NFTs, as well as to OG Ethereum and Solana wallets, DeFi participants, Pudgy Penguin Soulbound token holders, and FTT tokenholders.
- No Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or additional issuance mechanisms beyond the initial airdrop.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (PENGU)
|% of Max Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Pudgy Community
|~23.02B
|~25.90%
|Airdrop, no vesting
|Other Communities
|~21.44B
|~24.12%
|Airdrop, no vesting
|Current & Future Team
|~15.82B
|~17.80%
|1-year cliff, 3-year vesting
|Liquidity
|~10.98B
|~12.35%
|Unlocked for liquidity provision
|Company
|~10.20B
|~11.48%
|1-year cliff, 3-year vesting
|Proliferation
|~3.56B
|~4.00%
|Not specified
|Public Good
|~3.56B
|~4.00%
|Not specified
|FTT Holders
|~0.31B
|~0.35%
|Airdrop, no vesting
- Airdrop Claim Period: Originally planned until March 9, 2025, but ended early on February 9, 2025, due to bot activity.
- Burn Event: Over 12.00 billion PENGU (~13.69% of supply) unclaimed from the airdrop were burned on February 5, 2025.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: PENGU is a meme token with no featured or planned utility beyond being held or traded for speculative purposes.
- No Incentives: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, additional tokens, or compensation by holding or using PENGU.
- No Governance: PENGU holders have no voting rights, claims on capital, or profit-sharing. The project team retains full control over protocol changes.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Team & Company Allocations: Both are subject to a 1-year cliff followed by a 3-year vesting schedule. This means tokens allocated to these groups are locked for the first year, then gradually released over the next three years.
- Other Allocations: Most airdropped tokens were immediately available, with no vesting or locking.
- No Public Unlock Schedule: The project team did not disclose allocation addresses or a detailed unlock calendar.
Token Distribution and Concentration
- Top Holders: As of April 2025, the top 10 Solana wallet addresses hold ~65.84% of the supply. The second-largest holder is a burn address.
- Bridged Supply: Portions of PENGU are bridged to Abstract and Ethereum, with significant concentration among a few addresses on each chain.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|One-time airdrop, no ongoing issuance
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage
|Meme token, speculative trading only
|Incentives
|None
|Locking
|Team/Company: 1-year cliff + 3-year vesting; others: mostly unlocked
|Unlocking Time
|Team/Company unlocks over 4 years from TGE; airdrop tokens unlocked at distribution
|Burns
|One-time burn of unclaimed airdrop tokens (Feb 5, 2025)
|Governance
|None; project team retains all control
Additional Notes
- No Buyback/Burn Mechanism: Aside from the one-time burn, there are no ongoing or planned buyback/burn programs.
- No Superuser Privileges: The project team retains the ability to make protocol changes, but there is no evidence of superuser privileges to modify user balances.
- No Privacy Features: PENGU does not anonymize transactions.
Conclusion
PENGU is a meme token with a simple economic structure: a large, one-time airdrop, significant allocations to the team and company with standard vesting, and no ongoing utility, incentives, or governance. Its primary function is speculative trading, and its supply is highly concentrated among a few addresses, with most tokens now unlocked except for team/company allocations under vesting.
If you need more granular details (such as a full unlock schedule or wallet-level distribution), please specify.
Tokenomics de Pentagon Games (PEN) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Pentagon Games (PEN) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens PEN qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens PEN pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de PEN, explorez le prix en direct du token PEN !
