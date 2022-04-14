Tokenomics de Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Informations sur Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
PNUT is a meme coin.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens PNUT. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Overview
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by a viral story and amplified by social media attention, notably from Elon Musk. PNUT has achieved significant trading volumes and market capitalization, driven primarily by community engagement and speculative interest.
Issuance Mechanism
- Platform: Solana blockchain.
- Initial Launch: PNUT was launched as a meme coin, with its creation and distribution facilitated by platforms like Pump.fun, which use a bonding curve mechanism. This means the token price increases as more tokens are bought, and once a certain market cap is reached (e.g., $69,000), the token migrates to a decentralized exchange (Raydium) for open trading.
- Total Supply: Approximately 1 billion PNUT tokens are in circulation, with a market cap fluctuating between $100 million and $1 billion depending on market conditions.
- No Ongoing Emissions: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or scheduled emissions; the supply appears to be fixed post-launch.
Allocation Mechanism
- Community-Driven: The token was distributed via open market mechanisms, with no evidence of a private sale, pre-mine, or team allocation. The initial distribution was likely through public sale on Pump.fun and subsequent trading on Solana DEXs.
- No Documented Vesting or Team Reserve: There is no available data on team, advisor, or ecosystem allocations, nor on vesting schedules or lockups.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculation and Trading: PNUT’s primary use is as a speculative asset. It is traded on major exchanges (e.g., Binance, KuCoin, Kraken) and Solana DEXs.
- Community Engagement: The token’s value is driven by meme culture, social media virality, and community participation. There are no documented utility functions such as governance, staking, or protocol fees.
- No Documented Rewards or Staking: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or other incentive mechanisms for holding PNUT.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. All tokens appear to be freely tradable from launch.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: Tokens became liquid and tradable immediately upon launch and migration to DEXs. There are no future unlock events or vesting cliffs reported.
Token Economics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Blockchain
|Solana
|Total Supply
|~1,000,000,000 PNUT
|Issuance Mechanism
|Bonding curve via Pump.fun, then DEX migration; no ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|100% public/community via open market; no team/advisor/vesting allocations documented
|Usage
|Meme coin, speculation, community engagement; no protocol utility or staking
|Incentives
|None beyond speculative trading and meme participation
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|All tokens liquid at launch; no scheduled unlocks
Analysis and Implications
- Power-Law Distribution: PNUT’s rise exemplifies the power-law distribution in meme coin markets—few tokens achieve outsized success, while most remain obscure.
- Volatility and Risk: As a pure meme coin, PNUT’s price is highly volatile and driven by sentiment, not fundamentals. There are no mechanisms to stabilize price or incentivize long-term holding.
- No Sustainable Yield: Without staking, burns, or protocol utility, PNUT’s value proposition is entirely narrative- and community-driven.
- No Lockups or Team Allocations: The lack of lockups or team reserves reduces the risk of large, scheduled sell-offs but also means there is no structured incentive for ongoing development or ecosystem growth.
Limitations
- No Official Whitepaper or Detailed Tokenomics: The absence of a formal whitepaper or transparent allocation breakdown is typical for meme coins but limits due diligence.
- No On-Chain Governance or Utility: PNUT is not designed for governance or protocol utility, which may limit its long-term adoption beyond speculative trading.
Conclusion
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a pure meme coin with a fixed supply, no vesting or lockups, and no protocol utility. Its economics are simple: all tokens are in circulation, and its value is driven by community hype and speculative trading. Investors should be aware of the high volatility and lack of fundamental support for the token’s price.
Tokenomics de Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens PNUT qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens PNUT pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de PNUT, explorez le prix en direct du token PNUT !
Historique du prix de Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
L'analyse de l'historique du prix de PNUT permet aux utilisateurs de comprendre les mouvements passés du marché, les principaux niveaux de support/résistance ainsi que les schémas de volatilité. Que vous suiviez les sommets historiques ou cherchiez à identifier des tendances, les données historiques constituent un élément essentiel de la prévision des prix et de l'analyse technique.
Prévision du prix de PNUT
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction PNUT pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de PNUT combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Avertissement
