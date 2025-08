Informations sur Sologenic (SOLO)

Sologenic is disrupting the asset trading industry: Tokenized Securities, Crypto Assets & NFTs.Tokenized Securities: Sologenic ecosystem utilizes the on-demand tokenization of a wide range of assets from traditional financial markets or privately owned. All assets are backed 1:1 with the real world stocks (NOT A CFD) through SAXO bank in the EU. Sologenic also supports Stock mergers and dividends.

Site officiel : https://www.sologenic.org/ Livre blanc : https://www.sologenic.com/downloads/sologenic-whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://bithomp.com/explorer/rsoLo2S1kiGeCcn6hCUXVrCpGMWLrRrLZz