Informations sur UpTop (UPTOP)

UpTop is a decentralized liquidity protocol built on BNB Chain, designed to empower projects with community-driven LP (liquidity pool) building capabilities. It replaces manual market-making with automated protocols and replaces VC control with community participation—initiating a new paradigm of liquidity infrastructure.

Site officiel : https://www.uptop.meme/ Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x8a0db359c38414b5f145f65cc1c69d9253067c43