Informations sur UWON (UWON)

This meme-coin is dedicated to the launch of the Case Boom game in Telegram Wallet. At the end of the game there was a funny bug when, instead of a box, there was an empty screen and the title YOU WON.

Site officiel : https://www.uwon.lol/ Explorateur de blocs : https://nearblocks.io/address/438e48ed4ce6beecf503d43b9dbd3c30d516e7fd.factory.bridge.near#