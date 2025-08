Informations sur a coin (COIN)

Behind every coin is a story of work, hope, risk, and reward.

We are A Coin on Solana (@acoinonsolana ), a cryptocurrency initiative built on the Solana blockchain, centered on community-driven engagement and memecoin culture. Our purpose is to create a fun, accessible token that leverages Solana’s fast and low-cost transactions for entertainment and community interaction. We aim to foster a vibrant community through social media, delivering an engaging experience for our holders while keeping transactions seamless and affordable.

Site officiel : https://x.com/i/communities/1942471903374963041