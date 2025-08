Informations sur Aegis Ai (AEGIS)

Pioneering Blockchain Security with AI-Enabled Audit Solutions. Our mission is to democratize smart contract security, empowering individuals and businesses, regardless of their technical expertise, to ensure the integrity and reliability of blockchain transactions.

Site officiel : https://aiaegis.org/ Livre blanc : https://aegis-2.gitbook.io/aegis-ai-whitepaper/