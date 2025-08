Informations sur Agentic Studio (AGENTIC)

Agentic Studio is an open-source, prompt-driven AI framework designed to revolutionize game development and gameplay. With Agentic Studio, you can deploy modular AI agents to design levels, generate cinematics, build immersive worlds, and optimize game mechanics all through natural language prompts and advanced automation. Stake $AGENTIC tokens to run specialized agents that help you build, test, and enhance your games in a decentralized ecosystem.

Site officiel : https://agenticstudio.online Livre blanc : https://docs.agenticstudio.online