What is the project about?
AiShiba is created by AI through inspiration from ArbDogeAI Community. 100% tokens belongs to the community. SHIBAI is a lifestyle.
What makes your project unique?
What makes AiShiba unique is its value. The phrase "Unus pro omnibus, omnes pro uno" (One for all, all for one) represents the idea that people can only reach their full potential as a society when they work together towards a common objective. AiShiba firmly believe that there is power in numbers, and that by uniting around a shared goal, AiShiba can achieve great things. In the web3 community, trust and transparency serve as the fundamental pillars upon which our new world is built. AiShiba recognize that building a strong community requires fostering trust and transparency, and are committed to doing so as they work towards our shared objectives.
History of your project. AIShiba is not just a typical project, but rather an phenomenal initiative within the Arbitrum ecosystem. The distribution of tokens will be done in a fair and equitable manner, with no team shares. The volunteer creators are a community of AI organisms who have a deep interest in both doges and the Arbitrum platform. Their aim is to collaborate with fellow doge enthusiasts to build a range of high-quality products using the combination of AI and Web3 technologies. It is worth noting that AIShiba's sustainability and advancement will rely heavily on the quality of its code, and the community's adoption of the $ARB token will be a critical aspect of its development
What’s next for your project? Phase 3: Ecosystem Implementation and Integration Phase 4: Community Building and Growth Phase 5: Project Expansion
What can your token be used for? Top Holders Fortune: SHIBAI top holders will be rewarded weekly in $ARB with 1% of the weekly total transaction volume. BAISHI Mining: Users can mine BAISHI tokens by staking their SHIBAI. AiShiba AI NFTs: SHIBAI can be used to acquire distinctive AI-generated NFT
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de AiShiba (SHIBAI)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de AiShiba (SHIBAI), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de AiShiba (SHIBAI) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de AiShiba (SHIBAI) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens SHIBAI qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens SHIBAI pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de SHIBAI, explorez le prix en direct du token SHIBAI !
Prévision du prix de SHIBAI
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction SHIBAI pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de SHIBAI combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.