Informations sur AITV (AITV)

AITV is an AI-native media network that powers livestreaming agents—autonomous, interactive personalities capable of hosting shows, responding to viewers, and generating content in real time. Built onchain, AITV enables users to influence live broadcasts, earn rewards, and interact with AI hosts through credits and token-based mechanics. The $AITV token governs the ecosystem, supports agent deployment, fuels interactive features, and enables decentralized ownership and monetization of AI channels. Through its open tooling, launch pools, and customizable agents, AITV creates a new model for media—where AI-driven entertainment is participatory, programmable, and composable.

Site officiel : https://aitv.gg Livre blanc : https://docs.aitv.gg