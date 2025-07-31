Tokenomics de AllUnity EUR (EURAU)
Informations sur AllUnity EUR (EURAU)
AllUnity EUR (EURAU) is a fully regulated euro-denominated stablecoin issued under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). Launched on 31/07/2025, EURAU is designed to offer secure, programmable, and transparent euro liquidity for institutional and retail applications across public blockchain networks.
AllUnity GmbH, the issuer of EURAU, is a German company headquartered in Frankfurt and licensed as an electronic money institution (EMI) by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The company operates as a joint venture between DWS (Deutsche Bank), Flow Traders, and Galaxy Digital. This structure provides a strong institutional foundation for long-term compliance, infrastructure resilience, and adoption across financial markets.
EURAU is fully backed 1:1 by euro-denominated reserves, held with authorized credit institutions (multiple reserve banks) within the European Economic Area. The reserves are safeguarded under strict prudential standards and are not used for lending or investment purposes. On-chain issuance and redemption follow a verified flow with wallet and account whitelisting, designed to align with AML, KYC, and regulatory expectations. Users are able to mint and redeem EURAU through authorized partners and platforms, with an emphasis on transparency and auditability.
Technically, EURAU is deployed initially on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token. Future expansion includes Solana and other EVM-compatible chains. The smart contract architecture ensures upgradability through secure multisig control, subject to internal governance procedures. Minting and burning are controlled by permissioned wallets operated by regulated partners to prevent unauthorized issuance and maintain supply integrity.
The token aims to serve multiple use cases, including digital asset trading, payments, treasury solutions, and on-chain finance (DeFi). EURAU is designed to be accessible to exchanges, market makers, payment institutions, fintechs, and tokenized asset platforms looking to integrate euro liquidity in a compliant manner.
AllUnity maintains active collaborations with infrastructure providers, custodians, and trading venues, including confirmed listings with Gate.io and Bullish.com. The stablecoin plays a foundational role in building a euro-based financial ecosystem on public blockchain infrastructure, while staying fully aligned with European regulatory frameworks.
The project roadmap includes expanding interoperability across additional chains, supporting on/off ramps with banking partners, and enabling programmability for enterprise use cases.
The EURAU token contract address on Ethereum is: 0x4933A85b5b5466Fbaf179F72D3DE273c287EC2c2
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de AllUnity EUR (EURAU)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de AllUnity EUR (EURAU), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de AllUnity EUR (EURAU) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de AllUnity EUR (EURAU) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens EURAU qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens EURAU pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de EURAU, explorez le prix en direct du token EURAU !
Prévision du prix de EURAU
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction EURAU pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de EURAU combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
