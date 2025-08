Informations sur APO (APO)

Apollon is a decentralized debt protocol developed by BLKSWN PTE. LTD., enabling the creation and management of synthetic assets (aAssets) backed by overcollateralized vaults. Users can lock selected ERC-20 tokens as collateral and issue aAssets such as aUSD, aNVDA, or aTSLA. The protocol maintains a minimum individual collateralization ratio (IMCR) of min. 110%, enforced by smart contracts. aAssets are freely transferable and are burned upon repayment of debt.

The protocol includes a liquidation mechanism based on a redistributive logic to handle undercollateralized positions. The aUSD stablecoin is redeemable for collateral at face value, helping to maintain its peg.

Apollon integrates the decentralized Pyth Network for real-time price oracles. The system also includes automated swap functionality via an integrated DEX, allowing users to open long or short positions and provide liquidity while automatically managing associated debts.

Site officiel : https://www.apollon.fi/