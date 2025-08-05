Prix de Aurox (URUS)
Le prix de Aurox (URUS) est actuellement de 0.619283 USD avec une capitalisation boursière de $ 300.09K USD. Le prix de URUS en USD est mis à jour en temps réel.
Obtenez des mises à jour en temps réel du prix de URUS en USD sur MEXC. Restez informé avec les dernières données et analyse du marché. C'est essentiel pour prendre des décisions de trading intelligentes sur le marché des cryptomonnaies qui évolue rapidement. MEXC est votre plateforme de référence pour les informations précises sur le prix de URUS.
Aujourd'hui, la variation du prix de Aurox en USD était de $ -0.0019849488373704.
Au cours des 30 derniers jours, la variation du prix de Aurox en USD était de $ +0.6935817875.
Au cours des 60 derniers jours, la variation du prix de Aurox en USD était de $ -0.0876713988.
Au cours des 90 derniers jours, la variation du prix de Aurox en USD était de $ -0.4123518556495418.
|Période
|Variation (USD)
|Variation (%)
|Aujourd'hui
|$ -0.0019849488373704
|-0.31%
|30 jours
|$ +0.6935817875
|+112.00%
|60 jours
|$ -0.0876713988
|-14.15%
|90 jours
|$ -0.4123518556495418
|-39.97%
Découvrez la dernière analyse de prix de Aurox : le haut et le bas en 24 h, le sommet historique et les évolutions quotidiennes :
+0.75%
-0.31%
+116.70%
Analysez les statistiques du marché : la capitalisation boursière, le volume de trading sur 24 heures et l'offre en circulation :
What is Urus? Urus is a De-Fi token powering Aurox, a unique crypto trading terminal used by thousands of traders worldwide. Aurox's goal is to massively simplify crypto trading and help all crypto traders make trading decisions with more confidence. To achieve this mission, Aurox team created proprietary alerts and indicators (including accurate buy and sell signals) and innovative lending and trading protocols. Urus token helps Aurox users in multiple ways: Tokens can be staked in order to access Aurox’s proprietary alerts and indicators, which help both new and experienced crypto traders in their trading decisions; Tokens will also power Autox lend and Aurox trade protocols, two easy-to-use lending and trading Aurox features. What is Aurox Lend/Trade? Aurox Lend is a DeFi protocol that allows a lender to earn one of the highest annual percentage yields on the market, while keeping their ability to withdraw at any time. Aurox trade allows you to borrow directly from Aurox lend and trade without having to transfer funds to an outside exchange. Also, Aurox Trade aggregates order books from multiple exchanges and places orders on the lowest price one. This allows Aurox Trade to deliver the deepest order book and highest liquidity. With virtually no marketing, influencer partnership or funding, URUS' price soared days after its launch, after the community tested the potential of Aurox. About the team: Aurox founders are experienced entrepreneurs who generated 7-figures in revenue in their previous online businesses. They saw the potential of crypto trading and self-funded Aurox to welcome everybody to profitable crypto trading. When building Aurox, they used no venture capital, no loans, and in the case of the Urus token, no pre-sales. With Aurox, the token holders will feel safe, knowing the token has not been manipulated. If anything, the token economic structure was designed to make sure that not even the team can dump the tokens on the general public. How can you buy Urus? You can get Urus from Uniswap, Pancake Swap, Bilaxy and Aurox. How much URUS is in circulation? There are 1 million tokens in circulation. What makes URUS different? URUS has some distinct advantages that will appeal to investors as soon as the word spreads out: It powers a unique and useful product that makes crypto trading easier and more accessible for more people; Helps new investors join the crypto ecosystem that’s still in its infancy, which means that more and more people will join Aurox and Urus as the crypto space matures; Founded and ran by solid team of entrepreneurs with impressive track-records in digital businesses; With only 1m tokens in circulation, URUS is bound to have less fluctuation that most coins; Has an active community of holders, retail investors and Aurox users. Thousands of users currently utilize the Aurox platform and its innovative features. With the help of its token, the team’s goal is to both simplify and improve the crypto trading world.
Comprendre la tokenomics de Aurox (URUS) permet d'obtenir une meilleure visibilité sur sa valeur à long terme et son potentiel de croissance. De la répartition des tokens à la gestion de l'offre, la tokenomics révèle la structure économique fondamentale d'un projet. Découvrez dès maintenant la tokenomics complète du token URUS !
Les prix des cryptomonnaies sont soumis à des risques de marché élevés et à une grande volatilité des prix. Vous devriez investir dans des projets et des produits que vous connaissez bien et dont vous comprenez les risques. Vous devez attentivement évaluer votre expérience en matière d'investissement, votre situation financière, vos objectifs d'investissement et votre tolérance au risque et consulter un conseiller financier indépendant avant d'effectuer tout investissement. Ce document ne doit pas être interprété comme un conseil financier. Les performances passées ne sont pas un indicateur fiable des performances futures. La valeur de votre investissement peut varier à la baisse comme à la hausse, et il se peut que vous ne récupériez pas le montant que vous avez investi. Vous êtes le seul responsable de vos décisions d'investissement. MEXC n'est pas responsable des pertes que vous pourriez subir. Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter nos Conditions d'utilisation et notre Avertissement sur les risques. Veuillez également noter que les données relatives à la cryptomonnaie susmentionnée présentées ici (telles que son prix en temps réel) sont basées sur des données des sources tierces. Elles vous sont présentées « en l'état » et à titre informatif uniquement, sans représentation ni garantie d'aucune sorte. Les liens fournis vers des sites tiers ne sont pas non sous le contrôle de MEXC. MEXC n'est pas responsable de la fiabilité et de l'exactitude de ces sites tiers et de leur contenu.
