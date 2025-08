Informations sur BABA (BABA)

BABA is a MEME token on Solana. This token has been launched to create a special MEME with high quality. We have given the right attention to the website, socials, content and marketing strategy. This is not a regular MEME which will be given up to with a dump. It is a MEME to stay and to enjoy being in while staying safe.

Site officiel : https://www.babatoken.com/ Livre blanc : https://www.babatoken.com/docs/whitepaper-v1.pdf