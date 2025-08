Informations sur Backroom (ROOM)

Backroom is an AI-powered InfoFi protocol that transforms information flows into a new tradable asset class. The most valuable information lives in private conversations - in alpha groups, closed trading circles, and gated chats. Backroom transforms information flows into a new tradable asset class. AI agents continuously track and distill private conversations, transforming raw information into structured, tradable insight.

Site officiel : https://backroom.tech/