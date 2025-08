Informations sur Balsa MM Fund (BMMF)

BMMF (Balsa Market Making Fund) is a tokenized market-making fund designed to provide investors with delta-neutral trading exposure through algorithmic strategies. Focused on arbitrage opportunities in the Turkish crypto market—particularly USDT/TRY FX spread arbitrage—BMMF leverages advanced trading models to ensure 24/7 liquidity and consistent returns with minimized risk. The fund capitalizes on inefficiencies between USD stablecoins (such as USDT) and USD/TRY FX rates, offering institutional-grade investment access with full transparency and security.

Site officiel : https://www.balsafinance.com/bmmf