Informations sur BeraFi (BERAFI)

BeraFi is a DeFi platform built on Berachain, designed to simplify trading and asset management through account abstraction, social logins, and gas-sponsored transactions. It aggregates liquidity across Berachain DEXes to ensure optimal pricing and enables batch transactions, allowing users to swap multiple tokens in a single step. By removing traditional wallet setup requirements and streamlining approvals, BeraFi enhances accessibility and security. The platform’s automation reduces the need for manual interactions, making DeFi as intuitive as Web2 applications. BeraFi also introduces the $BERAFI token, which supports governance, liquidity incentives, and a buyback mechanism to sustain ecosystem growth.

Site officiel : https://berafi.xyz/