Informations sur Bitcoin Bull (BTCBULL)

BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) is a meme-powered Ethereum-based token designed to help users benefit from Bitcoin’s price growth without owning Bitcoin directly. Holders earn real Bitcoin ($BTC) airdrops when BTC hits key price milestones ($150K, $200K, $250K), plus benefit from deflationary token burns as BTC rises. The project combines meme culture with real Bitcoin-linked utility, offering an accessible, community-driven way to participate in Bitcoin’s rise.

Site officiel : https://btcbulltoken.com/ Livre blanc : https://btcbulltoken.com/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v3