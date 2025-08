Informations sur bitSmiley (SMILE)

bitSmiley is a protocol based on the Bitcoin blockchain under the Fintegra framework. It consists of three main components: a decentralized overcollateralized stablecoin protocol, a native trustless lending protocol, and a derivatives protocol. These components work together to provide a comprehensive financial ecosystem on the Bitcoin blockchain, enhancing its functionality and utility in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

Site officiel : https://www.bitsmiley.io/