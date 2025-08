Informations sur BlockTrader365 (BT365)

BlockTrader365 and its platform token $BT365 enables users to make better trading decisions by only providing the most valuable onchain data about a token and its holders behavior. The platform charges a small fee for conduction transactions, which is used for buying back the $BT365 token. By holding the $BT365 token users can gain access to valuable onchain data, and get a boosted point score on the trading leaderboard.

Site officiel : https://blocktrader365.com/app Livre blanc : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1s8H7_eFZh6P23MAN2RfkSYLwEywEv_s4/view?usp=sharing