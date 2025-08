Informations sur Blox MYRC (MYRC)

MYRC is a Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) stablecoin, meaning its value is pegged 1:1 to the MYR. This offers the speed and security of cryptocurrency transactions with the stability of the Ringgit, making it a reliable payment option for global users.

Site officiel : https://www.blox.my Livre blanc : https://cdn.blox.my/misc/MYRC-Whitepaper.pdf