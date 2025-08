Informations sur Browsr AI (BRWS)

Browser reimagined: AI agents that think, navigate, and act on your behalf.

Meet Browsr your AI-powered browser for effortlessly exploring websites and blockchain data using simple language.

‣ Understands context, not just keywords ‣ Built-in VPN and zero-knowledge encryption ‣ Automates complex tasks in one step ‣ Blazing-fast edge computing ‣ Backed by Tier 1 KOLs & CEX listings ‣ Fueled by high-end marketing campaigns

Site officiel : https://browsr.ai/ Livre blanc : https://browsr-documentation.gitbook.io/browsr-documentation/