Informations sur CacheDrop (CACHE)

Cache Labs helps projects strengthen their communities by turning physical locations into reward zones and incentivizing real-life engagement.

You can offer digital tokens, NFTs, exclusive access, discounts, or any custom reward that fits your community's needs and goals.

Use our app to create a CacheDrop reward zone and define the parameters and conditions for reward claiming. It's quick and easy to get started.

Site officiel : https://cachedrop.net/ Livre blanc : https://x.com/CacheDrop/status/1930016657566556518