Informations sur Carbon Emission Blockchain (CEB)

The project aims to advance global carbon neutrality efforts by providing a reliable, efficient, and user-friendly platform for individuals and businesses to engage in carbon emission reduction actions. Through the adoption of clean energy and environmental technologies, the project promotes environmental conservation principles and encourages participants to focus more on environmental protection. By joining the platform, individuals and businesses can assess their carbon emissions, discover methods to reduce them, and take corresponding actions to lower their carbon footprint.

Site officiel : https://cebc.cc/