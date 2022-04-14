Tokenomics de CHOW CHOW (CHOW)
$CHOW is a community-centered cryptocurrency project that embodies the essence of the Chow Chow dog breed, a symbol of strength, loyalty, and unity. Inspired by these virtues, the project is designed to reconquer the decentralization and freedom that have been compromised in the crypto market.
Built on the Ethereum blockchain, $CHOW aims to leverage the power of community participation to drive its mission. Every holder of $CHOW, referred to as a member of the #CHOWARMY, is integral to the project's success. It's a system that transcends token ownership and encourages active contribution through content creation, community interaction, and promotion.
At the heart of this endeavor is King Chow Zhou, the visionary leading the community towards the true spirit of cryptocurrency. However, he is not a figure standing above but among the community, committed to dedicating his time and energy to the growth and success of $CHOW.
$CHOW looks forward to further developing its platform, expanding its community, and introducing more collaborations, all while preserving its core values of freedom, equality, and unity. The project also advocates for the sharing of knowledge and support among its community members, thereby facilitating an environment conducive to progress and innovation.
The $CHOW token represents much more than a digital asset; it is a testament to participation in a community striving for market decentralization and the universal accessibility of cryptocurrency. Token holders can engage in a range of activities, promote $CHOW, forge connections, and potentially partner with influencers and exchanges. The ultimate goal of $CHOW is not only to succeed as a cryptocurrency but also to spark a movement that embodies the resilient spirit of the Chow Chow.
Tokenomics de CHOW CHOW (CHOW) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de CHOW CHOW (CHOW) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens CHOW qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens CHOW pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Prévision du prix de CHOW
Notre page de prévision du prix de CHOW combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
