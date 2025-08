Informations sur CodEase (CODON)

CodEase is a no-code, AI-powered platform that simplifies the process of building Chrome extensions. Users describe desired functionality in plain English, and CodEase generates fully functional, multi-file extensions using automated code synthesis and sandboxed testing. A built-in playground allows users to interact with and test their extensions directly within the platform before exporting. Designed for developers, crypto traders, and non-technical builders, CodEase streamlines the prototyping and deployment of browser-based automation tools.

Site officiel : https://www.codease.pro