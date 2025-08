Informations sur Degenerate SQuiD (SQDGN)

Degenerate SQuiD (SQDGN) is an AI agent and on-chain data tool designed to make on-chain data easily accessible to non-technical users. Through its interface and AI capabilities, SQDGN helps users analyze blockchain various elements of blockchain data without requiring deep technical knowledge or coding expertise. The AI agent also maintains a presence on Twitter, posting, replying, and interacting with the community. The platform democratizes blockchain analytics for a Web3-native future.

Site officiel : https://sqdgn.ai Livre blanc : https://github.com/sqdgn/whitepaper/blob/main/SQDGN_Whitepaper__formatted_0.1.pdf