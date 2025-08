Informations sur Dessistant by Virtuals (DESS)

Through its innovative ai driven market making infrastructure, dessistant offers automated strategies. It executes real-time buy and sell orders with millisecond precision, sniping large trades or sudden price shifts as they happen. Dessistant turns any user into an autonomous market maker, letting them script strategies, automate execution, and monitor markets 24/7. Just set your rules once the agent adapts on-chain. developed by a proven team with multiple hackathon awards

Site officiel : https://dessistant.xyz/