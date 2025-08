Informations sur Ditto (DITTO)

Ditto is a new-gen intelligence platform and accompanying auto-trading bot. Ditto combines deep-reach analytics, on-chain metrics, individualized wallet ratings and social sentiment, all fed through an AI-formulated rating system, to discover only the most promising up-and-coming tokens, all before the masses. Use the platform individually or pair it with the Ditto trading bot which automatically buys and sells top-rated tokens, the choice is yours.

Site officiel : https://www.dittoproject.org