Informations sur Drawnblade (BLADE)

Drawnblade is a Telegram-based leverage trading bot built for Solana on-chain tokens and high-speed token launches. It allows users to open isolated long positions with adjustable leverage directly from Telegram. Using a triple-wallet architecture (user, trade, project), it ensures secure fund separation, sub-second trade execution, and real-time risk control. The bot routes trades across decentralized exchanges and manages liquidation and profit logic automatically. The BLADE token powers the ecosystem by enabling revenue sharing, governance, and access to advanced features.

Site officiel : https://drawnblade.com/