Informations sur DuelNow (DNOW)

DuelNow puts you in control of your sports predictions. Set your own odds, compete directly with other fans, and enjoy transparent, low fees with no house interference. Use integrated tokens ($USDT, $USDC, $ETH, $ARB, $STMX, and now $DNOW) to engage in secure peer-to-peer wagers.

Peer-to-peer sports predictions with no house; compete directly with others. Set custom odds to challenge and win on your terms. Unlock exclusive benefits through memberships, increased referral earnings and reduced platform fees.

Site officiel : https://www.duelnow.com Livre blanc : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aYbYEPB0mxCDU1Kb9pGYyIXiLUTV-Yzj/view