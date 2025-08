Informations sur END (END)

$END is designed as a digital cryptographic fungible token designed for exclusive use within the Endless Clouds ecosystem. And will be treated as a premium currency across Treeverse, currently available on all major stores. Endless Clouds Foundation is already powering 3 digital collectible collections for the Treeverse ecosystem: Nftrees, Treeverse Plots and Timeless which have done $100M+ in secondary volume.

Site officiel : https://www.endlesscfdn.com/ Livre blanc : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1xUSOxhNkynNeJBBmxUdrpGrzs6knEqDsX2xsfACmUkk/edit?usp=sharing