Informations sur EPEP (EPEP)

With the motto “FLIPPIT,” EPEP is born to crush every other Pepe meme coin variation above us, igniting the flippit movement to surpass all memes in our path. This is for diamond-handed chads only, those with unyielding resolve to HODL through the storm. Jeets and weak hands are not welcome; only the bold who embrace the grind and fuel EPEP’s relentless rise belong here. Join the revolution, power the flippit movement, and watch EPEP dominate the crypto meme space with unstoppable energy and community strength.

Site officiel : https://epep.io/