Informations sur EPIC FAIL GUY (EFG)

EFG - STICK-FIGURE FAIL LEGEND Born in late 2006 on 4chan, Epic Fail Guy emerged as a stick-figure character destined to fail at everything he attempts. A symbol of early internet humor and the inevitable mishaps of digital life. Know Your Meme officially documents Epic Fail Guy, cementing his place in internet culture history. The meme had already spread across various online communities by this point.

Site officiel : https://epicfailguy.io