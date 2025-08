Informations sur Epoch (EPOCH)

$epoch is the native token of the Epoch NFT project. The visionary art movement born on Solana. It fuels a bold creative ecosystem built around art, digital collectibles, and community-powered expression. At its core, Epoch is a living, evolving universe where every piece of art is a 1/1, manually crafted by the founder using AI, with unique names and metadata that form the backbone of its lore.

Site officiel : https://x.com/epoch_grails