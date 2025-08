Informations sur FINS (FINS)

$FINS is the integral virtual currency of Shark Island, a richly detailed and interactive digital environment crafted to offer users a unique experience of exploration, adventure, treasure, and community. The project is a Culture Memecoin, launched on Hedera, that merges real life and the virtual world of Web3. The token revolves around music, island activities, beach events, and live NFT auctions.

Site officiel : https://shark.hashinals.com Livre blanc : https://market.kabila.app/en/mint/468/gfin?state=SOLD_OUT