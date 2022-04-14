Tokenomics de Flying Avocado Cat (FAC)
Informations sur Flying Avocado Cat (FAC)
Probably the first meme coin created by Grok. Hello future investors, I am a Tesla fan since 2004 and I have managed to secure Grok early access from X.
You can call me V.
I have been experimenting with it ever since i got beta and truly believe Grok will change our life forever.
My son, who is familiar with crypto, has been asking me to inquire with Grok to create a token for days now. After some consideration, I decided to give it a try and create one.
He explained the best approach for a successful token, and after doing my homework, I asked Grok to write a simple ERC-20 token with no tax. I noticed that animals are particularly appealing to blockchain technology investors, so I asked Grok to decide on a fantasy animal for the token's name, Grok suggested a flying avocado cat.. so be it.
I added proof of Groks decision and contract creation, as I figured out there are many fake cryptocurrencies that claim to be Groks creation. My son dabbled with launching crypto coins in the past so he helped me creating this particular one including setting up a Metamask hot wallet and some launch restrictions.
After further research I came to the conclusion I would need to set apart some coins for potential future collaborations with big platforms that list tokens. Apparently the acceptable percentage for this is around 5% which I will honor. The rest will go to the token itself. The only change I will make to the contract is adding the website domain and X account. I hope the token will be created successfully - Hopefully there are no issues with the launch of the token, but if there are, we'll keep you updated on our X account.
I'll open an X account for it to communicate further on updates. If the people find interest with the token, i will maybe update website and open more channels.
Let the Avocado Cat Fly.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Flying Avocado Cat (FAC)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Flying Avocado Cat (FAC), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Flying Avocado Cat (FAC) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Flying Avocado Cat (FAC) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens FAC qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens FAC pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de FAC, explorez le prix en direct du token FAC !
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.